Roy Keane on his only worry for development of Mason Greenwood

Greenwood secures point for Man United.

Roy Keane has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play Mason Greenwood through the middle and to stop “chopping and changing” the 19-year-old’s position.

Greenwood rescued a point for Man United at Southampton today, after being shifted into the middle from his starting position on the right flank.

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness on Mason Greenwood.

After neat build-up play from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Greenwood was on hand to fire home a 55th-minute equaliser, via a deflection, thus justifying the words of Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Roy Keane.

“He’s clinical and I think that put him ahead of all the other players in that team,” Souness stated. “Okay, Edinson Cavani, but he’s coming to the end and I just see a big, big future for Greenwood at United.”

Keane echoed the thoughts of his colleague but added: “The only worry for a young player like that is they keep changing positions. I know he’s at a big club and you have to rotate but sometimes you don’t want to be a jack-of-all-trades, you want to be a master.

“It’s a huge responsibility to play down the middle for Man United. Sometimes chopping and changing doesn’t help a player when you hang your hat on him and say you’re going to be the main man.

Mason Greenwood continues to rise.

Greenwood was moved into the middle when Jadon Sancho came on for the ineffective Anthony Martial just before the hour mark at St. Mary’s today.

In the long-term, it looks like new £73 million signing Sancho will take his place on the right flank, with Greenwood and Cavani vying for that middle slot, and if Greenwood continues scoring as he has been, it’s sure to be his own once the 34-year-old Uruguayan rides off into the Old Trafford sunset next summer.

His goal today made it two out of two in the opening Premier League games for Greenwood after he netted in last week’s 5-1 rout of Leeds United.

During the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, Greenwood scored a total of 29 goals in 101 appearances in all competitions.

