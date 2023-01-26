Roy Keane heaps praise on Marcus Rashford after another brilliant goal

Roy Keane praises Marcus Rashford.

Roy Keane was full of praise for Marcus Rashford, after the England man scored another fine goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Rashford broke the deadlock in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with a brilliant solo effort, that showcased the confidence and verve with which he is currently playing.

After receiving the ball inside his own half, Rashford proceeded to skip down the left wing, taking on two Forest defenders before finishing past Wayne Hennessy.

Roy Keane: “Brilliant from Marcus Rashford.”

Keane, a notoriously tricky man to please, waxed lyrical after the 25-year-old scored his 10th goal in his last 10 games, since returning from the World Cup in Qatar.

“He’s in the form of his life,” said Keane in the Sky Sports studio. “He’s doing what he wants. We’ve criticised Forest defenders all day but Marcus is going where he wants to go.

“As soon as he got it 60 yards from goal, we thought there’s trouble ahead here. Someone’s got to get to him, make a tackle. It’s a cup semi-final tonight and Forest have not had one booking.

“When you give Marcus Rashford this time, in the form and confidence that he has, you’re asking for trouble. Far too easy, but brilliant from Marcus.”

"He's in the form of his life!" 🔥 Roy Keane and Michael Dawson with plenty of praise for Marcus Rashford 👊 pic.twitter.com/mdCDTMIGWR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 25, 2023

Marcus Rashford form.

The goal against Forest wasn’t dissimilar to another solo effort that Rashford scored against Burnley, in the fourth round of the same competition just before Christmas.

Add in superb long-range strikes like the one he scored against Arsenal on Sunday, and the forward is showing just how many strings he currently has to his bow.

It’s hard to argue with Keane that Rashford is indeed in the form of his life, as he looks on course to beat his best-ever season tally in a Man United shirt.

In 2019/20, Rashford scored 22 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions, and has now hit 18 in 29 during this campaign.

With United now two matches away from winning the Carabao Cup, and Rashford sure to be considered for all of the player of the season awards, it may just become his most memorable season yet.

