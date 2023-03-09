Roy Keane’s former player remembers him as a “calm and fair” manager

Roy Keane remembered as “calm and fair” manager.

Roy Keane as a manager was “calm and fair,” in contrast to his fiery persona, according to one of his former Sunderland players.

Djibril Cisse was brought to the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan from Marseille in the summer of 2008, just as Keane was entering into his third season in charge.

Roy Keane as Sunderland manager.

However, that campaign would be short-lived for the Corkman, after he resigned just 15 games into the Premier League season, with Sunderland sitting in the relegation zone.

At the time, there was talk of some Sunderland players celebrating Keane’s departure, but for Cisse, there was no issue with playing for the ex-Ireland captain.

“I really liked him.”

“Roy Keane as a human being was very different from what everyone says about him – in terms of him being angry and screaming all the time,” the Frenchman told Lord Ping.

“He was actually really calm. He was a fair manager, if you were a better player than another in your position you would be playing instead of them. It was a short period of time, but I really liked him.”

Man United manager.

Keane’s old club Manchester United have enjoyed something of a resurgence this season, a 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool notwithstanding, and Cisse has backed the club’s former skipper’s suitability to manage them one day.

“I think Keane can manage Manchester United for sure,” added the ex-Liverpool man. “He knows the club, the city and everything by heart. He knows everything there. He is a club legend who captained the team. He would be a perfect match.”

Roy Keane’s management career.

Aside from credible links to a return to Sunderland early last year, things have been quiet for Keane on the managerial front, since he left his role as assistant to Martin O’Neill in the Ireland set-up back in 2018.

For now, it seems like he will be staying the Sky Sports studio, and joining Gary Neville on The Overlap tour, which comes to Dublin’s 3 Arena on March 23rd.

Read More About: djibril cisse, Manchester United, roy keane