Roy Keane outlines stark reality of Man United’s current standing in English football

Roy Keane outlines stark Manchester United reality.

Roy Keane has outlined the stark reality of Man United’s standing in English football by claiming that no “big” players would sign for them ahead of their two main rivals.

With Manchester City dominating the Premier League over the last five years, and Liverpool being their closest challengers, Keane feels that no player worth their salt would join his former club ahead of the other two.

The situation is a far cry from the Corkman’s playing heyday, when he was captain of a dominant Red Devils side, Liverpool were no more than also-rans, and Man City weren’t even in the equation when it came to winning trophies.

In a conversation in association with Sky Bet, Keane and his Sky Sports colleagues discussed Man United’s prospects for the season, and the former skipper left no doubt as to where he sees them in the transfer food chain.

Roy Keane: “Big players won’t join Man United.”

“Not if you’ve got other options I don’t think so,” Keane said, when asked if “big” players would want to join United in the current climate.

“Maybe Liverpool of Man City. Some players, of course, we know maybe want to go to London but Man United at the moment, would probably be down the pecking order.”

Like most summers of recent times, United have been the subject of drawn-out transfer sagas, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said to be top of the club’s wishlist this time around.

Elsewhere, United appear to have bought smart by bringing in a couple of talents from the Dutch top flight in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, while experienced Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is joining on a free transfer.

While Keane doesn’t see the club challenging for the Premier League title just yet, he’s backed new manager Erik ten Hag to win a trophy for the club, something they haven’t done since 2017.

Erik ten Hag backed.

“A lot of the games last season, the team just gave up,” reflected the 50-year-old. “So he’s got to sort out that spirit, the characters in the dressing room… almost rebuild the dressing room.

“And then players can show their quality because as bad as they’ve been, they have got players, people like Ronaldo and Rashford who can do it at the highest level.

“But getting a group of lads who fight every week, United don’t even have that. I think it’s a great time to become manager of Man United because they’ve been so poor, any manager who thinks he has any sort of ego, or with a CV behind him will feel I can make this Man United team better.

“Whether that’s to get in the top four, win a cup and if he managed to do that, he’d be a legend at the club just for doing that. I think it’s good timing for him, I really do.”

Man United get their Premier League campaign underway at home to Brighton on Sunday August 7th.

