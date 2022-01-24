Here’s why Roy Keane might be receiving a call from the new Man United CEO

Roy Keane could get Manchester United call.

Roy Keane could be receiving a call from the new Man United CEO, as the club looks to build bridges with former players.

Richard Arnold, who was recently named CEO of the Premier League giants, is reportedly keen to get the Man United old boys onside as he gets stuck into his new role.

The Athletic reports that the new man has already gotten in touch with Gary Neville, one of the most vocal critics of Arnold’s predecessor Ed Woodward, while some of Neville’s former teammates can also expect a call.

Richard Arnold contacts Man United legends.

“Arnold has already started canvassing opinion from the ex-players who have been the most vocal during the club’s years of drift,” Daniel Taylor writes.

“The Athletic’s information is that he has already contacted Neville and it is understood that Arnold intends to do the same (or already has in some cases) with some of the other ex-United players who are now working as television pundits.

“The line of communication will remain open and Arnold will be hoping he can avoid the kind of scrutiny that eventually led to Neville, and others, questioning whether United would be better without Woodward calling the shots.”

The Man United punditry brigade.

The football media landscape in England is currently dotted with ex-United players who were part of Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering sides of the 1990s and 2000s.

Neville and Keane are key members of Sky’s punditry line-up, while Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are regularly seen on BT Sport’s Premier League and Champions League coverage.

They have all been critical of the Man United hierarchy at one time or another, while the players on the pitch came in for huge criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time in charge.

The Norwegian was himself a popular member of Ferguson’s squad during his time as a player, and it has been argued that his former teammates were protective of him as the team struggled.

However, as Solskjaer’s spell in the dugout hurtled toward an inevitable end last autumn, it appeared that his old friends ran out of ways to back him.

If Monday’s reports are to be believed, Arnold would be happy to start off on a clean slate with these powerful voices, and with Keane arguably being the most acid-tongued among the lot, the new CEO could do a lot worse than picking up the phone to Corkman.

