“I give up on these players” – Roy Keane tears into Luke Shaw and other Man United defenders

Roy Keane tears into Luke Shaw.

Roy Keane has stated that he has given up on the current crop of Manchester United players, with Luke Shaw in particular being the on the receiving end of his wrath.

An Eric Bailly own goal gave Manchester City the the lead in the seventh minute of today’s Premier League meeting between the sides but it was the visitors’ second goal just before half-time that Keane took major issue with.

Roy Keane slams Luke Shaw and David De Gea.

A Joao Cancelo cross from the left bypassed the Man United defence, with both Shaw and Harry Maguire seemingly allowing the ball to bounce before David De Gea inexplicably allowed Bernardo Silva’s toe-poke to creep inside his near post and into the net.

“These are international footballers,” Keane fumed at half-time when asked about the goal in the Sky Sports studio.

“I can’t understand the defending. I give up. I’m driving down here today thinking ‘I wonder… Man United, they’ll have their chance, they’re at home…’

“They’ve been like this all season. Giving up chances and City got a little bit arrogant and gave them one or two chances. It’s two at the moment and unless United do something drastic, it will be another four or five.”

🗣"I give up. They have been like this all season." Roy Keane can't hide his frustrations at Manchester United and believes if they don't do something drastic now there'll be another four or five goals to Manchester City pic.twitter.com/saFUrqKwZK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

Man United misery continues.

With the recent 5-0 defeat to Liverpool still fresh in the memory, defeat today would surely increase pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again.

Speculation on the Norwegian’s future had eased somewhat thanks to a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week and a late Cristiano Ronaldo rescue job against Atalanta midweek.

That 2-2 draw in Italy though was another poor performance and despite moving to a 5-3-2 formation in recent games, it didn’t take long for Pep Guardiola’s Man City side to turn the screw on their rivals’ leaky defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's face says it all pic.twitter.com/mTd72mKb4n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

What’s happened to Luke Shaw?

In fairness to De Gea, the Spaniard had pulled off a string of saves to keep the score down in the first half but Silva’s goal just shows that he still has a mistake in him.

As for Shaw and Maguire, they both appear to be well off pace with Shaw in particular looking a shadow of the player who performed so well for Man United last season and for England at Euro 2020.

