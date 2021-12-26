How Roy Keane took action to improve squad bonding on a pre-season Man United tour

Roy Keane as a leader.

Roy Keane is remembered as arguably Manchester United’s greatest leader, not just for his performances on the pitch but also in terms of how he managed the dressing room.

The Corkman was captain under Alex Ferguson for over eight years and was widely seen as the fiery Scot’s representative amongst the players.

Roy Keane takes action at post-match meal.

As a senior figure, one of Keane’s roles was to link Man United’s core group of British and Irish players with the swathes of overseas stars that would come and go during his time at the club.

Within a squad as diverse as United’s, players will naturally drift towards teammates of similar backgrounds and cultures but during one pre-season tour to the United States, Keane decided that he had seen enough of this and took matters into his own hands.

“United had a few Spanish speakers in the squad by 2004 and they decided to sit together during a post-match meal on a pre-season tour in the US,” a source is quoted as saying by The Athletic in a piece marking Ferguson’s imminent 80th birthday.

“Keane walked over to the table and moved the Spanish contingent around, ensuring they were mixing with the full squad.”

Keane and Ferguson similarities.

During the pre-season tour in question, United’s Spanish speakers included the likes of Gerard Pique, Gabriel Heinze and Diego Forlan and while the club wouldn’t go on to win any trophies that season, Keane was clearly intent on getting everyone off on the right foot.

The Athletic’s source also notes the similarities between Keane and Ferguson, particularly when it came to marking major victories.

“They were similar in how they handled success,” it is added.

“Ferguson would very quickly be thinking about the next title. Roy would be happy for a matter of minutes and then be joking, ‘Ugh, too much celebrating’. The party would be a proper piss-up, (but just) one night, then it is done.”

Roy Keane learned from previous leaders.

Paul Parker, who spent three seasons playing with Keane prior to the Irishman’s appointment as captain goes further on Keane’s leadership skills, recalling how the combative midfielder learned from previous senior figures in the Old Trafford dressing room, such as Steve Bruce, Brian McClair, Mark Hughes and Eric Cantona.

“They didn’t want people talking about what they had got up to the night before because then the players would be worried by what might be produced at the weekend. It was never said, but you felt it,” the former full-back says.

Keane remained captain at Man United until his acrimonious departure in 2005 and it’s small details, like the one mentioned above, that contribute to him being remembered as such a good leader.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, roy keane