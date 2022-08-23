Roy Keane mocks Jurgen Klopp with throwback to 2020 on-air clash

Roy Keane mocks Jurgen Klopp.

Roy Keane revisited his infamous 2020 clash with Jurgen Klopp, as Sky Sports interviewed the Liverpool manager on Monday night.

Klopp was speaking ahead of his side’s 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United, when Keane took the opportunity to remind him of the pair’s Monday Night Football spat from September 2020.

Jurgen Klopp takes issue with Roy Keane comment.

On that occasion, Klopp took issue with Keane saying that his side had been “sloppy” during their 3-1 victory over Arsenal, and he made the Corkman know it during a post-match interview.

“Did he say this was a sloppy performance tonight?,” said the German coach at the time. “I just want to know because I’m not sure I heard it right. Maybe he spoke about another game. It cannot be this game, sorry!

“That’s an incredible description of this game. This was absolutely exceptional. There was nothing sloppy about it, absolutely nothing. From the first second, we were dominant against a team in form.”

🗣️ "Did Mr Keane say it was a sloppy performance? Maybe he is speaking about another game…" 👀 Jurgen Klopp v Roy Keane 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MIw47L6N0o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Roy Keane revisits exchange.

Keane, a little flustered, reacted by saying “I think you might have misheard me. I said there were sloppy moments but I think you’ve been outstanding. I’ve been giving the club nothing but praise so I’m not sure you’ve heard me correctly there.”

Having had almost two years to stew over the exchange, Keane brought it up during Monday night’s interview, when he asked “have you been sloppy, a little bit sloppy, Jurgen, am I allowed to say that?,” in reference to Liverpool’s poor start to the season.

His comment was met by guffaws from Keane’s Sky colleagues, and even Klopp took it well, laughing it off by saying “yeah, maybe.”

Klopp: "We played 1 very bad game" Keane: "Have you been sloppy?" Great call back to Keane's clash with Klopp in 2020! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NVQ49DEULG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

Poor Liverpool start.

Klopp wouldn’t have been in such good humour after the game, having watched his side put in another below-par performance in losing to Erik ten Hag’s men.

Liverpool have now earned just two points from their opening three Premier League matches, and sit 16th in the table, seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Their next opportunity to put things right will come this Saturday afternoon, when they host Bournemouth in a 3pm kick-off.

For his part, Keane was a popular figure on the Old Trafford touchline on Monday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo and new signing Casemiro both approaching the ex-Man United skipper for warm embraces.

