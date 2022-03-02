Roy Keane tells Jack Grealish “it’s time to grow up”

Roy Keane on Jack Grealish.

Roy Keane has told Jack Grealish that it’s time to “grow up” if he wants to be successful at Manchester City.

Grealish is seven months into a Man City career that has been slow to get going on the pitch, while he has continued to make headlines for some of his antics off it.

Keane worked with the England international briefly when the Corkman was assistant manager at Aston Villa and Grealish was a teenager just breaking into the first team, and last night while working for ITV, he offered the now 26-year-old some words of advice.

“Yeah, I think it’s crunch time for Man City over the next few months, where you’re tested as a player, crunch games,” Keane said, ahead of Man City’s FA Cup meeting with Peterborough United.

“Jack’s obviously had a few injury problems, he’s been criticised a little bit for his off-the-field stuff. I think what Jack has to do now is grow up and start showing what he’s about and get the trust of Pep (Guardiola, Man City manager).

“He probably hasn’t got that yet. The same for England, Gareth (Southgate), I don’t think trusts him that much yet so it’s a good opportunity for Jack to come in.

“Whatever Jack is maybe doing off the field, it does take its toll when you’re an attacking player, when you’re about going past people and sharpness. It’s another opportunity but I do think it’s about time he grew up now.”

Whatever about Keane’s pre-match comments, Grealish had the perfect response by playing the full 90 minutes against Peterborough and scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory.

The strike was his fourth for City in 26 appearances this season and his performance will have boosted his chances of a start in this Sunday’s Premier League meeting with arch-rivals Manchester United.

While Keane’s views on Grealish’s extracurricular activities are open to debate, one thing he is right about is the number of important games Man City will play between now and the end of the season.

If Grealish can keep up the same level of performance, albeit against higher-quality opposition than Peterborough, he could well have a big part to play in Guardiola’s hunt for trophies.

