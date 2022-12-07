Watch: Roy Keane’s topless celebration after scoring winner in ITV game in Qatar

Roy Keane scores winner in ITV game.

Roy Keane has been filmed rolling back the years in a game of football involving the ITV team in Doha.

During the first day off of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the ITV team seemingly took advantage by organising a game involving their panel of pundits and crew.

Roy Keane scores past Micah Richards.

Keane’s Sky Sports pal Micah Richards, who is in Qatar working for BBC, also took part and it was he who was in goal for Keane’s dramatic winner.

In the clip, Keane can be seen spraying a nice pass to a teammate who then hits a shot directly at Richards.

Showing that he hasn’t lost any of his instinct, the Corkman is on hand to follow up with a rebound, which takes an admittedly wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Celebration time.

The 51-year-old then loses all his inhibitions and whips his t-shirt off, before waving it over his head, as he embarks on a celebratory run.

“A day off for the @ITVSport team today in Doha so of course we played football. So enjoy this glorious moment as Roy Keane scores the golden goal against none other than special guest Micah Richards,” is the caption that accompanies ITV post on Twitter.

Keane better hope that nobody in Brazil is watching, after he angered the whole nation with his comments about their national team’s dancing exploits in their World Cup victory over South Korea on Monday night.

A day off for the @ITVSport team today in Doha so of course we played football 😅 So enjoy this glorious moment as Roy Keane scores the golden goal against none other than special guest @MicahRichards 🙌 Fancy a rematch @BBCSport? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zEwqt3sX5i — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 7, 2022

Comments on ITV anger Brazilians.

“I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition,” said Keane in the ITV studio. “It’s 4-0! And they’re doing it every single time.

“I don’t mind the first jig, whatever they’re doing. It’s the one after that. And then the manager getting involved with it? I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s good at all.

“Look, I’ve never seen so much dancing in my life. It’s like watching Strictly. Brazil have been fantastic but my goodness! I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

His comments led to social media outrage among Brazilians, with actor Antonio Tabet notably posting “Ireland’s Roy Keane complaining about goal celebrations at a World Cup is like Ronaldinho disapproving of bobsledding at the Winter Olympics.”

Ireland's Roy Keane complaining about goal celebrations at a World Cup is like Ronaldinho disapproving of bobsledding at the Winter Olympics. — Antonio Tabet (@antoniotabet) December 6, 2022

In fairness to Keane, it’s a while since he hit a dramatic finish like that, even if his reaction was a far cry from the steely demeanour he was known for during his playing days.

