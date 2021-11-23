Roy Keane tells his side of recent clash with Man United fan outside Old Trafford

Roy Keane opens up on clash with Manchester United fan.

Roy Keane has opened up on the altercation he had with a Man United fan following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

The ex-Man United captain was leaving Old Trafford after his Sky Sports duties before being accosted by a Man United fan in the stadium concourse.

Roy Keane tells Man United fan: “You’ve had a few drinks.”

The pair were filmed arguing about the number of autographs Keane was signing, and the fan can be heard calling the Corkman a pr*ck before Keane suggests that the supporter had “had a few drinks”.

“You’ve had a few drinks and you got beaten and you’re taking it out on me. You’ve had a few drinks, what’s that got to do with me? You’ve had a few drinks, you can tell. What have you had, two pints?” Keane can be heard to say.

In an interview with the Sunday Times published over the weekend, the 50-year-old has now given his side of the story, explaining that the altercation stemmed from him signing old jerseys for another fan, who he refers to as a “dealer.”

Corkman called a “pr*ck” by fan.

“Can I tell you the truth about what happened? I done the game,” Keane says of his clash with the Man United fan

“An hour afterwards, I’m ready to leave. Forgot to put on my Covid mask and cap. So, I’m signing autographs, usual stuff, no manners. This guy stops me. He’s got two jerseys. Dealers, they know when you’ll be coming out after the TV. They spot you a mile away, they’re waiting.

“Who goes to watch United against City with two replica Keane 16 shirts in a plastic bag? I’m signing these jerseys for the guy and I’m saying ‘I don’t want to be here all day,’ and this other guy is pissed so he calls me a pr*ck.

“He doesn’t see that I’m just having fun with the dealer. I wasn’t going to stand there under the tunnel in Old Trafford and explain ‘Do you know what, you got the wrong end of the stick’. I just said ‘Look, you’ve had a few drinks,’ and that was me being unbelievably mature, which is unlike me.

“That’s not me angry.”

“The clip goes on social media, people say I was angry. That’s not me angry. There’s plenty levels beyond that, trust me. That was a normal chat with a punter who’s annoying me.

“That was nothing. That kind of incident, I have the potential for 50 of them a day.”

While we can take Keane’s word that he wasn’t angry, he certainly wasn’t in the best of moods on the day after watching his former club capitulate against their arch-rivals.

The defeat to Man City would turn out to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final home game in charge, with news of his departure confirmed on Sunday, after the 4-1 defeat away to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

