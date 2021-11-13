Roy Keane slams Harry Maguire as “embarrassing” for England goal celebration

Roy Keane slams Harry Maguire celebration.

Roy Keane has labelled Harry Maguire “embarrassing” for a goal celebration he performed after scoring for England against Albania on Friday night.

The Manchester United captain opened the scoring at Wembley in a match that the home side would eventually win 5-0, a result which takes them to within one point of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Roy Keane: “He’s been a disgrace.”

Maguire has faced intense criticism for his club performances in recent weeks and appeared to respond to this after his header by cupping his ears before sticking his fingers in them, a routine which some have interpreted as a message to those who have questioned his abilities.

Former Red Devils skipper Keane was having none of it though and he made this clear during the half-time analysis on ITV.

“He’s been a disgrace the last few games for Man United,” the Corkman begins. “He thinks if he scores there, he’s going to shut his critics up? Embarrassing.”

Harry Maguire explains celebration.

Keane’s fellow pundits Ian Wright and Jermain Defoe were very much in agreement, with the former urging Maguire to “just play the game” and the latter stating that “it leaves a sour taste and gives people to opportunity to wait for that bad performance again and have a go at him.”

Asked about the celebration afterwards, Maguire said: “It wasn’t directed at no one. It was a knee slide, I obviously put my hands on my ears. I’m Manchester United captain, of course I’m going to get criticism when the team isn’t doing well — but of course it’s not directed at no one.”

England on verge of World Cup.

After recent humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City, Red Devils supporters have aimed a large proportion of their anger at Maguire for both his on-pitch performances and his mundane post-match apologies on TV and on social media.

It was a happier night for the 28-year-old on Friday as his header gave England the lead, before a Harry Kane hat-trick and a Jordan Henderson effort rounded the 5-0 victory before the half-time whistle was blown.

England will qualify for their seventh successive World Cup if get at least a draw away to San Marino on Monday, something which would appear inevitable against the minnows of European football.

