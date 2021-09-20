Roy Keane tears into Harry Kane after performance v Chelsea

Roy Keane tears into Harry Kane.

Roy Keane couldn’t hide his disdain for Harry Kane’s performance after Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The striker was part of a Spurs side that tamely conceded three second half goals to ensure a second consecutive 3-0 defeat, following on from the loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Roy Keane criticises Harry Kane body language.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio afterwards, Keane criticised Kane for a number of elements of his performance, including his body language, stating that a failed attempt to move to Manchester City over the summer could still be playing on his mind.

“Knock somebody over, create an argument,” the Corkman suggested. “Start shouting at people. I never see him digging anybody out.

“It’s as if there’s a bit of a hangover from the summer. That would be my concern, if I was the manager.

Roy Keane: Harry Kane should have been taken off.

Keane’s fellow pundit Graeme Souness felt that Kane is spending too much time in midfield when he should be at the top of the pitch, looking to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Right now, he’s playing in midfield and he needs someone to point that out to him”, said the Scot.

“You are a striker, get further up the field most of the time and occasionally you will drop off. You need someone to speak to him strongly.”

“Drag him off,” Keane interjected, in an apparent message to Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane struggling to score.

Kane has yet to score in the Premier League this season after returning to the Tottenham team as a sub in the club’s second game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old missed the opening day win over Manchester City on the back of his desired move to the Etihad Stadium failing to materialise.

Spurs slump continues.

Spurs were top of the table after three matches but have still only scored one goal from open play in the league.

For their sake, Kane will need to starting showing the form that has made him the seventh-highest scorer in Premier League history but it would help if his teammates were able to provide him with more of the ball in these big matches.

Next up for Spurs, a North London derby against an Arsenal side that are on the back of two consecutive wins.

