Sky presenter on the similarities between Roy Keane and Graeme Souness

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness.

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness are “very similar” when it comes to punditry, according to Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates.

During their playing careers, both men were known for taking no prisoners and neither have changed that much since entering the world of television.

Kelly Cates on Keane and Souness.

While colleagues such as Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp are perhaps more in tune with the mindset of the modern player, Keane and Souness can always be relied upon to roll their eyes at some of the behaviour they see on the pitch.

Cates, who has worked with both men for a number of seasons now, can certainly see the similarities between the pair.

“The same things annoy them.”

“I think Graeme and Roy are very similar,” the presenter says on the most recent episode of the Old Firm Facts podcast.

“They see the game in the same way. The same things make them roll their eyes, the same things annoy them and they enjoy the same sort of things about games as well.

“I think it just comes from being really driven and I think that, sometimes, a lot of the really harsh criticism that comes from both of them is frustration because they love the game so much and they appreciated their chance to play it at the highest level so much.

“It wouldn’t occur to them to turn up and not absolutely go flying into everything that they could do, and at times crossing the line when they did that.

“They find it just unfathomable that somebody would not have that same attitude. They just don’t understand it.”

Two great captains.

Cates would have been familiar with Souness from an early age, given that she is the daughter of the Scot’s former Liverpool teammate Kenny Dalglish, but it’s only in recent years that she has worked up close with Keane.

Her take on the shared punditry style of the two men is interesting and she is right in saying that it isn’t far removed from their on-pitch personalities.

Souness was captain of the all-conquering Liverpool side of the early-1980s before Keane followed suit by leading Manchester United to multiple trophies around the turn of the millennium.

Both men have since tried their hand at management, to varying degrees of success, but it looks like the Sky Sports studio is where they will remain for the time being.

For Cates as a presenter, wanting to provide top-class entertainment for viewers, she probably isn’t complaining.

You can listen to her full chat with Old Firm Facts here and while you’re at it, you may as well follow brilliantly funny OFF Twitter account via this link.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness, roy keane