Roy Keane gives blunt assessment of Gary Neville’s role in Man United dressing room

Roy Keane on Gary Neville.

Roy Keane has said that his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville’s role in the Old Trafford dressing room was to “keep quiet.”

Keane and Neville have been reunited in recent years as Sky Sports pundits, with both men being key members of the station’s matchday team during Premier League games.

Both are known for their strong opinions but according to Keane, the former defender wasn’t always this outspoken.

Roy Keane: “Gary Neville was very quiet.”

Speaking in a recent episode of Driving Home for Christmas alongside Micah Richards, Keane revealed that Neville was a lot quieter when the pair were playing together at Old Trafford.

“When I played with Gary, he was very quiet,” the Corkman tells his colleague.

“He knew his role in the dressing room and that was to keep quiet. He was a full-back! Full-backs don’t say much in the dressing room. You’ve got to know your place.”

Big personalities at Man United.

As always, Keane’s comments were delivered with his tongue lodged firmly in his cheek but he was correct in agreeing that there were plenty more “big hitters” in the United dressing room, as Richards called them.

Keane, four years Neville’s senior, arrived at Old Trafford from Nottingham Forest around a year before his teammate began to establish himself in Alex Ferguson’s starting line-up.

Back then, the club’s dressing room was filled with huge personalities such as Steve Bruce, Peter Schmeichel, Eric Cantona, Paul Ince and, of course, Keane himself.

As the years went on this generation would gradually be replaced by the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham, Dwight Yorke and Ruud van Nistelrooy, all characters who were sure to have had powerful voices in the dressing room.

🚨 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀: Episode 2 🚘@MicahRichards & Roy Keane discuss the title contenders 🏆 They revisit how Micah ‘burst’ onto the scene and they compare how many career goals they each scored ⚽️ Plus find out what band gets Roy moving! 🕺🤣 pic.twitter.com/9gbiSIx5rs — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) December 21, 2021

Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

All the while, Neville remained part of the tight ‘Class of 92’ group containing his brother Phil, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, a cohort that was slightly younger than Keane but who all carried huge respect for the skipper.

Away from the pressure of winning trophies, Keane and Neville appear to be quite friendly these days, with Keane even going so far as defending him in the above clip when Richards asks why Neville speaks so much.

The ex-United pair recently shared a lengthy chat about their careers in an episode of Neville’s The Overlap YouTube series, which you can watch here.

