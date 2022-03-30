Roy Keane slams Gareth Southgate for reaction to booing of Harry Maguire

Roy Keane slams Gareth Southgate over Harry Maguire defence.

Roy Keane has slammed Gareth Southgate for how the England manager has reacted to the booing of Harry Maguire on Tuesday night.

Maguire was jeered by sections of the home crowd at Wembley, leading to Southgate and some of his players leaping to the defence of the Manchester United centre-back.

“He (Maguire) is top-quality,” Southgate said after the 3-0 victory over the Ivory Coast. “In my opinion he’s the best centre-back at his club as well. Where this has all started or being fed, I’m not sure but it’s ludicrous.

“It’s almost like every time he steps on a football pitch, every action is analysed to death. I can’t remember a player having that sort of spotlight on them, at any point.”

Roy Keane: “Gareth Southgate has made it a bigger story.”

A strong defence but for Keane it was an unnecessary one, as the Corkman explained, in his role of pundit for ITV.

“I think Gareth has made it a bigger story than what it is,” the former Ireland skipper said. “Every player gets booed. There’s going to be idiots at football matches. England fans have got a lot of idiots.

“And if they’re going to boo Harry Maguire, I think Gareth could have easily said that it’s no big deal. He actually played well, just focus on that. I think he’s made a bigger story than what it is.

“And Gareth is almost picking and choosing when to support his players,” Keane added, before going on to address past incidents, such as when Raheem Sterling was dropped from the England squad in 2019 for with Joe Gomez.

“Raheem Sterling had a bust-up two or three years ago,” Keane continued. “He was bombed out of the squad. He’s left other players out. I remember when Harry was sent off [in October 2020] against Denmark. He didn’t really support him – I thought – when he was walking off the pitch.”

“He’s the best CB at his club. Every time he's on the pitch, every action is analysed to death.” 👀 Gareth Southgate slams the England fans who booed Harry Maguire at Wembley 😤 pic.twitter.com/FApc6M7TJG — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 30, 2022

Roy Keane and Gareth Southgate history.

This isn’t the first time that Keane and Southgate have disagreed on Maguire, with Keane having criticised the defender for the way he celebrated after scoring for England against Albania back in November, when he put his fingers towards his ears in apparent message aimed at his critics.

Keane called the behaviour “embarrassing” but Southgate hit back by suggesting that it’s easy for Keane to criticise from the comfort of a TV studio.

“We have to understand that in the industry we’re in, there are different roles,” he said at the time. “In order to make a living in those different roles, you’ve got to take certain approaches. You have a choice of which type of approach you’re going to take.

“I was always thinking as an ex-player and ex-manager, recognising how difficult those things were,” Southgate added, of his own previous life as a pundit.

“So I guess I had empathy for those that were stepping over the line to play and those that were in the dugout. It really depends on what you need to do to stay in work.”

When they worked together for ITV, Keane and Southgate appeared to get on well, but it’s clear that both men have different approaches to man-management.

Now that the international break has wrapped up, we may have to wait a while for any Southgate response.

