Roy Keane takes Sky Sports pals on a visit to his former clubs in Cork

Roy Keane pays visit to former club.

Roy Keane has paid a visit to his former clubs in Cork, and he brought a couple of his Sky Sports colleagues along with him.

On Wednesday afternoon, the former Manchester United captain turned up at Rockmount AFC, the Whitechurch-based club where he started out before signing for Cobh Ramblers.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Roy Keane at former club.

Keane was joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, as the pair got a look at where their pal began to build his reputation as one of the fiercest midfielders in world football.

The trio are in Ireland for their live The Overlap show, which takes place at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Thursday night.

The people at Rockmount were very thankful for the visit and shared pictures, including ones of Neville in a club-branded hat and Ireland hoody, to their Facebook page.

“Very generous with their time.”

“We had some very special guests in Rockmount Park this afternoon,” begins the caption. “Roy brought Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher & all the fantastic crew from The Overlap to show them where he played for so many years.

“The three lads were fantastic with everyone & generous with their time.”

Keane, Neville and Carragher also called into SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division high-flyers Cobh Ramblers on their whistlestop tour of Keane’s old clubs.

3 Arena.

The trio will take to the stage at the 3 Arena on Thursday, to bring Neville’s popular YouTube series to a live Irish audience for the first time.

Ticket-holders are likely to hear them speak about their trip to Cork, as well as all the goings-on in the Premier League at the moment, and the fortunes of the international teams they represented.

In fact, Carragher and Neville could well have one eye on the Italy v England game, which clashes the with event at Dublin’s docklands.

(All pictures: Rockmount AFC)

