Man United fans chant about Erling Haaland’s dad during Manchester derby

Man United greet Erling Haaland with chant about his dad.

Manchester United fans were heard chanting a song that made reference to Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Erling, during the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Haaland senior famously clashed with Man United legend Roy Keane on a couple of occasions throughout their careers, with the most famous once coming during the Manchester derby in April 2001.

Roy Keane and the Haaland family.

Keane committed a foul on Haaland which earned him a red card, and which he later admitted was pre-meditated, in his 2002 book.

The Corkman stated that he was paying his opponent back for an incident four years earlier when the then-Leeds player accused him of faking an injury.

Despite the myth that the foul ended Haaland’s career, he played for his country just days later and didn’t retire until over two years later, something which Keane pointed out during an appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show last week.

Stretford End chanting: 'Haaland, Haaland, how's your dad?' and then 'Keano, Keano', #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 14, 2023

Erling Haaland.

While both Keane and Haaland might prefer the world to forget about the incident, the presence of the latter’s son at Old Trafford on Saturday led to it being referenced by the Man United fans.

With Erling Haaland starting for City, the home supporters greeted the prolific forward with chants of “Haaland, Haaland, how’s your dad?,” followed by renditions of “Keano, Keano,” in support of their beloved ex-skipper.

Keane himself will probably be rolling his eyes if watching the match at home, while the chants are unlikely to go down well inside the Haaland camp.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Manchester City, Manchester United, roy keane