Roy Keane tells Erik ten Hag to resign after dancing antics

Roy Keane tells off Erik ten Hag for dancing antics.

Roy Keane told Erik ten Hag that he should resign as Manchester United manager, after the Dutchman was filmed dancing with Lisandro Martinez and Antony at Wembley.

After United won the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle 2-0, the former Ajax trio carried over a tradition from when they were winning trophies together in the Netherlands.

Roy Keane teases Erik ten Hag.

“You should resign after that, you should resign tonight,” said Keane to Ten Hag, during a post-match interview with Sky Sports on the Wembley turf.

“Never,” responded Ten Hag, amid the laughter of the Sky Sports panel. “We have a history together.”

"You should resign after that." 🤣 Roy Keane shares his thoughts on Erik ten Hag's dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/gCJKlReB1A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

Man United end trophy drought.

Keane’s tongue-in-cheek comment was reflective of the jovial mood among Man United players, staff and supporters, after the club ended a six-year trophy drought thanks to first-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

In the 33rd minute, Casemiro rose to head past Newcastle’s stand-in goalkeeper Loris Karius, before Rashford doubled the lead six minutes later via a Sven Botman deflection.

The win marked a first trophy at Old Trafford for a number of Man United players, with Rashford, David de Gea and Luke Shaw being the only players involved on Sunday who were part of Jose Mourinho’s squad that won two trophies in 2016/17.

The chase for further silverware.

After the game, Ten Hag and his players were adamant that they won’t be stopping there, with the club still involved in the FA Cup and Europa League, while trailing eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Next up is an FA Cup fifth round tie at home to West Ham United on Wednesday, before United travel to Anfield for a Premier League meeting with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday

