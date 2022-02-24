Roy Keane takes dig at Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning team

Roy Keane makes fun of Liverpool’s Champions League winners.

Roy Keane has taken a swipe at Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning side in an episode of The Overlap Live which was released on Thursday.

Hosted by Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel, the event was recorded in Manchester last week and featured three of Sky Sports’ most prized pundits in Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn into an argument between Keane and Carragher back in November, in which the pair fought over the reason Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Manchester United.

In case you’d forgotten, Carrahger’s position was that the Portuguese captain was brought back so United could challenge for the Premier League, whereas Keane appeared convinced that the club’s current status meant that they’d be happy if the forward helped them win some cups.

The clip was played in front of a packed Manchester Apollo, with both parties looking sheepish amid the howls of laughter from the audience.

Ex-Man United captain takes aim at old rivals.

“Brilliant,” was Keane’s response. “But again, obviously, Jamie was wrong. It is about winning cups for United at the moment.”

“He told me that Man United had signed Ronaldo to win the FA Cup. That went f*cking well, didn’t it?,” was Carragher’s reply, in reference to United’s recent elimination from the competition at the hands of Middlesbrough.

“They’re still in the Champions League, You never know,” Keane hit back before adding, with a knowing glance towards Carragher: “We’ve seen a lot worse teams than Man United win the Champions League.”

Liverpool’s 2005 heroes.

As a key player in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph of 2005, Carragher knew exactly what Keane was referring to.

Back then, Rafael Benitez’s unfancied Reds made their way through Europe’s premier club competition despite being no more than also-rans on the domestic front.

Their astonishing comeback from three goals down in the final against AC Milan has gone down in football folklore, but came at the end of a season in which they could only finish fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Bolton Wanderers.

Man United to follow suit?

A Man United success in this year’s Champions League would probably be as unlikely as Liverpool’s 17 years ago but it’s clear that Keane still holds out hope for his old side, even if he is knowingly clutching at straws.

The full 45-minute conversation can be viewed below, with Keane’s Liverpool comment coming in around the 6:50 mark.

