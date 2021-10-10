Roy Keane defends Jadon Sancho amid criticism of Man United form

Roy Keane calls for Jadon Sancho patience.

Roy Keane has defended Jadon Sancho as the Manchester United summer signing continues his search for form.

Sancho put in an impressive display for England on Saturday night, providing two assists as the Three Lions overcame Andorra 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Jadon Sancho’s slow Man United start.

The performance will come as a boost for the 21-year-old after a slow start to life at Old Trafford that has seen him fail to register a goal or an assist in nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking pre-match on ITV, Keane called for Sancho to be given more time before people write him off but acknowledged that the spotlight shines brighter on the youngster at Old Trafford than it did at his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Roy Keane: Give the kid a chance.

“It’s certainly been a slow start for him, it’s well and good doing well at Dortmund, but it’s a different animal going to Man United, big expectations,” the ex-Red Devils skipper said.

“Maybe overshadowed slightly with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in, but I’d always give the kid a chance, he’s been there a few months, nice opportunity for him (against Andorra), but give him a chance.”

If being named in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up on Saturday night was a chance for Sancho to prove himself, then he certainly took it with both hands.

GOAL! 🇦🇩 0-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 After a VAR check that took a lifetime, this Ben Chilwell goal is awarded to give England the lead. Gerry knew straight away….#ANDENG | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/UC8DVkvreb — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 9, 2021

Jadon Sancho shines for England.

With 16 minutes played, Sancho received a wonderful lobbed pass from Phil Foden inside the box before cooly laying up Ben Chilwell to slot home for what was the Chelsea defender’s first England goal.

After Bukayo Saka added a second, Sancho then swung in a cross from the left wing to provide Tammy Abraham with England’s third.

Strikes from James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish helped complete the rout and aside from the goals, Sancho was also involved in a little bit back and forth with his opponents in the lead-up to the half-time break.

HALF TIME! Goals from Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka have England ahead but there's some spiky scenes at the interval! 👊 #ANDENG | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/tYWVSY31X3 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 9, 2021

Sancho frustrated with Andorra players.

Andorra were guilty of some fouls that Sancho wasn’t happy with and after offering his opinion, he was booked by referee Kateryna Monzul, who was making history as the first female to referee an England men’s international match.

The argument continued down the tunnel as the players walked off for the break and while Man United fans will have been pleased to see Sancho’s end product come to the fore, Keane may be among those who enjoyed seeing a little bit of fight in his play.

