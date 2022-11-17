Roy Keane jokes about “best mate” Cristiano Ronaldo leaving games early

Roy Keane makes Cristiano Ronaldo joke.

Roy Keane may have avoided the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the Corkman having a little fun at his ex-teammate’s expense.

While Ronaldo let rip at former Manchester United colleagues such as Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney in his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Keane comes out of it not only unscathed, but described by the Portuguese star as his “best captain ever”.

The respect is clearly mutual, with Keane continuing defend Ronaldo, despite recent behavioural issues such as leaving Old Trafford before the end of a Manchester United victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Keane engaged in an intense debate with Gary Neville in the aftermath of that incident, but the two pundits are now able to make fun of each other over their respective relationships with Ronaldo.

In a segment for Sky Bet, Keane and Neville are joined by Micah Richards to predict the outcome of the 2022 World Cup, and when it came to discussing Portugal, Neville couldn’t help but wind up his former skipper.

Keane’s quick wit came to the fore though, as he light-heartedly softened his stance on Ronaldo’s tendency to go home early.

Gary Neville winds up Roy Keane.

GN: “Cristiano… your best mate Roy.”

RK: “My best mate. If he’s still there… if he’s been taken off, he might have left by now.”

GN: “You have got him on speed dial, haven’t you?”

RK: “Sorry for defending an ex-teammate. I’d defend you Gary, if you behaved like that.”

Ronaldo’s recent pitchside blanking of Neville also gets brought up, as the trio predict Portugal to make it all the way to the semi-finals before crashing out against France.

That outcome would have to be seen as a decent run for Ronaldo and his compatriots, particularly in light of the controversy surrounding him in recent weeks.

All eyes will now be on how he greets Keane and Neville should they cross paths in Qatar, with the punditry pair set to work for ITV during the tournament.

