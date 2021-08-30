Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Roy Keane on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged Roy Keane’s excitement at his imminent return to Manchester United by responding to the Corkman’s welcome message on Instagram.

Keane was one of numerous ex-Man United teammates to share their delight at Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, which was confirmed by the club on Friday.

Roy Keane gets special treatment from Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram.

Ronaldo responded to his former captain’s post on Sunday night with a ‘thanks’ and a ‘thumbs up’ emoji and it appears that Keane has been given special treatment by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

As of Monday morning, Ronaldo has yet to respond to other ex-Man United teammates on Instagram, such as Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra, nor has he responded to messages of goodwill from his now-former Juventus teammates.

It’s no surprise that the Portuguese forward’s respect for Keane has remained over the years, as the latter was the influential leader of a star-studded Man United dressing room when Ronaldo arrived as an 18-year-old in 2003.

Roy Keane: “It’s great news for United.”

Keane has previously sung the praises of Ronaldo, writing in his 2013 autobiography The Second Half: “I liked the lad straightaway. He had a nice presence about him, and a good attitude.”

Yesterday, in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports, Keane reiterated these sentiments by saying of the transfer: “I think it’s great news for United, the fans, the Premier League.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s still a world-class player,” Keane added. “We have discussed the pluses and minuses but I see the hunger and the desire there; it’s not a pay-day for him. He is already worth fortunes. We saw at the Euros he won the Golden Boot, he’ll have the incentive of the World Cup.”

Roy Keane urges Cristiano Ronaldo caution.

However, Keane added a note of caution when discussing whether a 36-year-old Ronaldo will be able to lead United to major prizes such as the Champions League or a Premier League title.

“He’s coming back to United to win stuff,” Keane said. I don’t think he’ll be the difference in terms of winning the big trophies – Man United still have the same problems with or without Ronaldo and that’s midfield – but an FA Cup or a League Cup is more than possible.”

Sky Sports reported on Monday morning that Ronaldo had completed his United medical and a further announcement on his arrival is expected in due course.

