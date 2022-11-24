Roy Keane hits out at “idiots” who criticise Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane brands Cristiano Ronaldo critics as “idiots”.

Roy Keane has branded those who criticise Cristiano Ronaldo as “idiots,” in his latest defence of his former teammate.

Keane is one of the few people who came out of Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan with words of praise, as the Portuguese forward referred to the Corkman as his “best ever captain.”

This is in contrast to other former teammates such as Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, who were both called out by Ronaldo for criticising him in recent months.

Appearing on ITV ahead of Portugal’s opening World Cup game against Ghana, Keane backed Ronaldo to come good at the tournament, after a difficult final few months at Manchester United.

Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I am looking forward to seeing him play,” said the former Ireland skipper. “It will settle down now. He has done his talking with a couple of interviews.

“He has to do his talking on the pitch. I hope he performs on the pitch and I believe he will. He can shut a few people up, all the idiots who have been criticising him.

“I am lucky to have played with him and am glad to be watching him tonight.”

“He will be liberated.”

Man United and Ronaldo parted company earlier this week, after Ronaldo made a number of comments criticising the club in his interview with Morgan.

Both parties have largely gotten what they wanted out of a messy situation, and Keane’s ITV colleague Joe Cole suggested that Ronaldo will now feel more freedom to perform at the World Cup.

“He will be liberated,” said the ex-Chelsea winger. “They have drawn a line under it. No doubt he and his agent have something up their sleeves.

‘They have probably got his new club sorted already. There is only Messi who stands above him as the greatest of all time. He will only have had this World Cup to think about for three weeks.”

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, roy keane, World Cup