Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he’s “still upset” over Denmark victory over Ireland

Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he’s “still upset.”

Roy Keane told Christian Eriksen that he’s “still upset” with him over the hat-trick the midfielder scored in Denmark’s victory over Ireland in 2017.

Eriksen joined the Sky Sports panel for a chat on the Old Trafford touchline, after putting in a magnificent display in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen: “It’s a good night out in Dublin.”

After Dave Jones opened it up for Keane to ask Eriksen a question, the Corkman had other ideas, jokingly telling the Dane that he had nothing to say to him.

“I have no questions to ask you because I’m still upset over Dublin, when you scored for Denmark, so I’ll pass you on. I’m still upset with you,” quipped Keane, to the laughter of his colleagues and Eriksen himself.

“It’s a good night out in Dublin,” responded Eriksen, reflecting on the night that Denmark sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup at the expense of Ireland, who they beat 5-1 at the Aviva Stadium.

Christian Eriksen form.

At the time, Keane was assistant manager to Martin O’Neill in the Ireland set-up and the defeat clearly still stings, just like it does with the rest of the football-watching public here.

On Sunday, Eriksen was chosen by Sky commentator Gary Neville as his player of the match, continuing his remarkable comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered while playing for his country at the European Championships last summer.

His performance against the Gunners was his best in a Man United shirt since joining this summer, as he was involved in all three goals, with a debut Antony strike and a Marcus Rashford brace sealing the points for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Man United resurgence.

It’s now four Premier League wins on the bounce for United, after the losing their opening two games, and they find themselves fifth in the table, just three points behind Arsenal who still lead the way.

The Red Devils will take a break from domestic matters this Thursday, when they host Real Sociedad in the Europa League, before returning to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace next Sunday.

