Keane had sympathy for Saka.

Roy Keane has singled out two England players for not stepping up in S8jda7 night’s Euro 2020 final penalty shootout defeat to Italy, saying that both should have taken one ahead of Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka, 19, missed the final penalty in the shootout and Keane feels that more experienced players such as Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish should have stepped up ahead of him.

Roy Keane: “They should have gone ahead of Bukayo Saka.”

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire both converted for England in the shootout before Marcus Rashford hit the post and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Jadon Sancho.

Donnarumma then saved Saka’s decisive kick to clinch Italy’s first European Championship since 1968.

Roy Keane defends Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on ITV after the game, Keane defended Bukayo Saka saying:

“If you’re Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid walk up ahead of you. You can’t sit there and see a child walking up. A lot more games, a lot more experience, Sterling who has won trophies. You have to get in front of this young kid and say: ‘Listen, I’ll step up before you.”

“A tough night for England.”

Keane added: “Instead of criticising players that missed, I admire them for stepping up. And all credit goes to both goalkeepers for making some brilliant saves.

“A tough night for England, but sometimes you have to lose to win. The World Cup is only around the corner and these players will be the better for it. But you have to take your medicine and move on.”

Sterling has taken two penalties during his career and missed three, while Grealish hit the crossbar when taking a penalty for Aston Villa against Sheffield United in December 2019.

England’s flying start.

The other outfield players who were eligible to take a penalty for England last night were Luke Shaw, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played his part by saving from Italy’s Andrea Bellotti and Jorginho.

It all started so well for England on the night, with Shaw firing them into the lead with under two minutes played.

Italy began to take a hold of the game in the second half and Leonardo Bonucci levelled the score on 67 minutes.

The score remained at 1-1, with Italy eventually winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bukayo Saka, England, Euro 2020, jack grealish, raheem sterling, roy keane