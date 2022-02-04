Roy Keane asked about Sunderland links during ITV FA Cup coverage

Roy Keane asked about Sunderland links.

Roy Keane was asked about reports linking him with the Sunderland job on Friday night and it could be argued that his smirk gave a lot away.

The Black Cats parted company with Lee Johnson last week, leading to reports that Keane could be in line for a sensational return to the club he managed from 2006 until 2008.

“We’ll see how things take shape.”

Taking his place at Old Trafford for ITV‘s coverage of Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough, it was only natural that one of the first questions the Corkman was asked was in relation to the recent speculation.

“I’ve got no control over that so no comment,” Keane responded, coyly.

“I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s gotta be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

🗣 “Roy, there’s been lots of speculation linking you with the Sunderland job… what can you tell us?” “Are we losing you, or what’s going on? You can’t just leave me like that!” 😨 Keep watching for some classic @IanWright0 🤣#SAFC pic.twitter.com/6ILmP4EGqZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 4, 2022

Roy Keane’s smirk gives a lot away.

Keane’s colleague Ian Wright then playfully stated that he couldn’t survive without him, to which Keane replied: “I’ll stay then.”

While the former Man United skipper didn’t emphatically say that he will be heading back to the Stadium of Light, the smirk on his face and the glint in his eye when asked about the possibility would suggest that talks are well underway.

Should he take the Sunderland job, Keane will take over a team that is lying third in the League One table, with eyes very much fixed on promotion to the Championship.

Anything less would likely be seen as failure so Keane can be forgiven for thinking carefully before accepting any offer.

