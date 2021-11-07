Roy Keane involved in altercation with Man United fan after derby defeat

Roy Keane involved in argument with Manchester United fan.

Roy Keane was involved in an altercation with a Man United fan after the club’s derby defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

A video emerged on Sunday morning which shows Keane having an argument with a fan outside Old Trafford, with the Corkman seemingly on the end of abuse from the individual.

Roy Keane anger at Man United fan.

Keane can be heard to say “what do you want me to do, I’ve signed autographs” before the other person says “why would you be like that?”

“Like what?” Keane replies, adding “you’ve had a few drinks and you got beaten and you’re taking it out on me. You’ve had a few drinks, what’s that got to do with me? You’ve had a few drinks, you can tell. What have you had, two pints?”

Keane then gestures to another supporter, with whom he appeared to be having a warm conversation beforehand, and says “I’m being polite” before walking away.

Not sure exactly what’s happening here but Keane ain’t happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/9fU8ZEqNBg — Darren Russell (@darrenrusse11) November 7, 2021

Roy Keane was in foul mood on Saturday.

It’s no secret that Keane was in foul mood after the game yesterday as he raged at the Man United performance in the Sky Sports studio.

At half-time, the former Red Devils skipper said that he had given up on the current squad before later saying that he wanted to grab manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ask why he continues to play Fred in centre-midfield.

In a recent interview with Gary Neville, Keane explained how being asked for photographs sometimes gets under his skin and that while he tries to be friendly towards those with good intentions, he is often bemused by the requests.

Man United continue dismal form.

Keane wasn’t the only Man United supporter angered by yesterday’s defeat as the club crashed to their fourth Premier League defeat in their last six matches.

What will sting most is how easy the afternoon was for Man City and the fact that the loss came just two weeks after the 5-0 annihilation at the hands of Liverpool.

Solskjaer once again appears to be on borrowed time and with the impending international break providing club bosses with more time to mull things over, the Norwegian is sure to be sweating over his future.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Fan, Manchester United, roy keane