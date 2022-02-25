Roy Keane includes some old rivals in his all-time Premier League XI

Roy Keane Premier League XI.

Roy Keane has picked his all-time Premier League XI and there are one or two players who may be surprised to have been included.

As part of The Overlap Live episode which was released on Thursday, Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were asked to picked their all-time Premier League teams, from when the competition was rebranded in 1992 up until the present day.

Roy Keane picks Vieira and Shearer.

However, there was a condition in that legendary Manchester United pair Neville and Keane weren’t allowed to pick any Red Devils players while former Liverpool defender Carragher couldn’t pick anyone who played for the Merseyside outfit.

This still left plenty of room for some all-time PL greats to be picked and perhaps the one that stands out in Keane’s selection is Patrick Vieira, the Arsenal captain with whom the Corkman enjoyed plenty of high-profile scuffles back in the day.

Another surprise was the inclusion of Alan Shearer, with Keane suggesting during the same show that he has never really forgotten an on-pitch scrap he was involved in with the Newcastle United legend.

Old rivals fill the team.

Then there’s current Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who Keane once branded an “idiot” after a game against Liverpool.

While the ex-Man United captain stated that he doesn’t remember picking the team, he clearly has some degree of respect for the players he has chosen, with Chelsea trio Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard all included.

Tony Adams and Vincent Kompany are picked at centre-back, while Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah represent Liverpool and Arsenal great Thierry Henry rounds off Keane’s line-up.

Neville and Carragher’s teams.

Meanwhile, Neville six of the same players that Keane did, while adding Alisson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Virgil Van Dijk, John Terry and David Silva.

Given that the event was held in Manchester, it’s no surprise that Carragher’s XI got the biggest cheer, since he was allowed to pick United players.

His two colleagues, Neville and Keane, were both included, as were Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin and Cristiano Ronaldo, much to the delight of those in the audience.

As usual, the three pundits are in good form and you can watch the full conversation below, with the starting XI talk coming in at around the 24-minute mark.

