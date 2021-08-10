Roy Keane at 50: From tenacious captain to doting Instagram grandad

Roy Keane turns 50 today.

It’s the evening of Friday February 12th 2021, six months before Roy Keane turns 50, and he is trending on Twitter.

Nothing new there, as regular users of the site will know that it doesn’t take much for the Corkman’s name to feature in the most talked-about topics.

But this was new. This was different.

Roy Keane breaks the internet.

All of a sudden the timeline was filled with the same picture of a hooded, semi-grinning Keane accompanied by a furry friend. A selfie, would you believe, and the sort of intimate snap that was more suited to Instagram. A quick hop over there and the rumours were confirmed to be true – Roy Keane had indeed joined the world’s foremost photo-sharing platform.

Maybe it was a sign that Keane was getting softer as he heads towards 50, a milestone that the former Manchester United captain reaches today.

When he was born in Cork on August 10th 1971, nobody could have guessed that Keane would become one of the most fascinating figures in football, generating headlines on both sides of the Irish Sea as a player, manager, pundit and, most disturbingly of all, a social media personality.

Keane racked up a million followers over that first weekend and as the months have gone on, we’ve learned that he is now a doting grandad who enjoys nothing more than hanging out with family (and Ian Wright) in his spare time.

We’ve also found out that the razor-sharp wit he displays when on TV is easily transferrable to social media as Keane seems to be looking to carve out a more affable image than the one that he was associated with during his playing and management days.

Don’t be fooled though, as the seven-time Premier League winner is still able to dish out a tongue-lashing or two, and to mark his big 50, we thought we’d revisit some of our favourite Roy Keane stories we’ve had on site over the years.

Roy Keane on David De Gea

One of the most memorable Keane moments of last year was when he was “staggered” at the performance of both David De Gea and Harry Maguire during United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in June.

“I am sick to death of this goalkeeper,” Keane said of De Gea, with his unkempt lockdown hair almost moving to every syllable. “I would be flying in at half time. I would be swinging punches at that guy.”

Yikes. And this was only the first game after a three-month coronavirus-enforced Premer League hiatus.

Quiet nights in with Ian Wright.

The ITV colleagues have built up quite a friendship in recent years and during Euro 2020, Wright revealed that the pair were planning on cosying up together to watch Loki on Disney+.

It hasn’t always been rosy in the world of Keane and Wright though. Who could forget their argument during 2018 World Cup when Keane took issue with England fans celebrating too much and Wright just wanted to imitate his pal saying “final” in a Cork accent.

His relationship with Micah Richards.

Watching all of this with envious eyes is Micah Richards, who Keane works with at Sky Sports.

Richards and Keane have developed an unlikely friendship in recent times and even starred in a web series together ahead of Euro 2020. The relationship has become must-watch TV at times and we’re looking forward to seeing the pair of them back in the Sky Sports studio for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

On players mingling after games.

Keano was never one for niceties before or after matches as the below example will testify.

It was no surprise than that he was shocked to hear about Chelsea teammates Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour having a catch-up and a gossip after the England v Scotland match at Euro 2020.

This was made all the worse when it was confirmed that Gilmour had contracted Covid-19 and, as a result, Chilwell and Mount would need to self-isolate for 10 days, missing England’s final group game against Czech Republic.

“I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes,” Keane said. “After a game, when you’ve been to war against somebody, why would you chat to somebody for that long? So, they could have used a bit more common sense.”

Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo.

For all his quotable lines in punditry, let’s not forget that Keano was once the leader of a United dressing room that was filled with some of the best players in the world.

Naturally, he has plenty of stories to tell about this period, including one on his first impression of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese megastar first arrived at Old Trafford in 2003.

“I liked the lad straightaway. He had a nice presence about him, and a good attitude,” Keane writes in The Second Half, his second autobiography.

“What impressed me most was that he’d been given the option of staying in Lisbon for another year, on loan, but he said no; he’d come over to Manchester straightaway. I thought it was a good, brave decision – because he was only seventeen.

“After the first few days, watching him train, my reaction was, ‘This lad is going to be one of the world’s greatest players.’ I didn’t say it publicly, because I’d always be wary of building a player up too early – or knocking him down.

“He was very likeable.”

Happy birthday, Roy Keane.

Keane has made no secret of his wish to get back into management but let’s be honest, no club appears to be banging his door down at the moment.

Now 50, Cork’s favourite son appears to be more popular than ever among punditry colleagues and ex-pros. Perhaps he’ll be happy enough to see out his days in the TV studio, providing viewers with constant one-liners to share around their Whatsapp groups.

If not, there’s always those lucrative Instagram deals.

Many happy returns, Roy.

