Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent.

Ross Barkley is leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The midfielder joined the Stamford Bridge club from Everton in January 2018 and it’s fair to say that he hasn’t made the impact he would have hoped for in London.

Chelsea statement on Ross Barkley.

“Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent and becomes a free agent,” begins the Chelsea statement.

“The midfielder, who joined from boyhood club Everton in January 2018, made 100 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 12 goals. The most memorable was his injury-time equaliser against Manchester United in his first full season at the Bridge.

“At the end of that campaign he helped us win the Europa League, scoring a spot-kick in the shoot-out victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis and then coming off the bench in the brilliant Baku triumph against Arsenal.

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent. Wishing you well for the future, Ross! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2022

FA Cup winner’s medal.

“Barkley played a part in our run to the 2020 FA Cup final, scoring against both Liverpool and Leicester. He was brought on for the closing stages of the defeat to Arsenal, as he was in the Wembley showpiece this year, converting a penalty in the shoot-out loss to Liverpool. He did get a winner’s medal in that competition in 2018.

“Barkley’s final game was against Watford in May, and it was his late header that secured all three points in our last game of the season.

“We would like to thank Ross for his contribution to Chelsea and wish him well for the rest of his career.”

Could Anthony Gordon learn from Barkley?

Despite leaving the Bridge with three winner’s medals, Barkley failed to hold down a regular starting spot under any of the four managers in charge during his spell at the club – Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

He spent most of 2020/21 out on loan at Aston Villa, thus missing out on taking part in Chelsea’s successful Champions League campaign.

With the midfielder’s fellow Everton academy graduate Anthony Gordon still on Chelsea’s radar, perhaps Gordon can look at the plight of Barkley before deciding whether to make the move down to London.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, ross barkley