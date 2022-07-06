Rory Gaffney gives his take on controversial ‘kick’ during Champions League qualifier

Rory Gaffney explains incident v Hibernians.

Rory Gaffney has claimed that a kick he landed on the face of a Hibernians player on Tuesday night was accidental.

The Shamrock Rovers forward was the star of the show as the Hoops overcame their Maltese opponents 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League First Qualifying Round.

Rory Gaffney: “It was accidental.”

The Galwegian set up goals for Ronan Finn and Dylan Watts during the first half at Tallaght Stadium, before putting the gloss on the scoreline himself by adding a third in the 78th minute.

However, there are many observers who feel that Gaffney should have left the pitch at that stage, after he appeared to aim a boot into the face of Hibernians defender Gabriel Artiles, just 10 minutes before he found the net.

“I definitely caught him, but I didn’t mean to catch him,” Gaffney said afterwards. “I tried to get him off me, but I didn’t think I was going to. I think I caught him on the chin or something, but it was accidental.”

Stephen Bradley: “I’ll have to see it back.”

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley was also asked about the incident on RTE, but having not seen it, he wasn’t able to fully defend his player.

“I don’t know, at the time I was talking,” responded Bradley. “The fourth official said it was only a yellow card. I’ll have to see it back.”

Prior to the incident, Gaffney drew plenty of praise for an electric performance and was rightly awarded Man of the Match by RTE.

Looking ahead to the return leg in Malta next week, the 32-year-old recognised the importance of adding a third goal, after the visitors spurned some second half chances.

"I think we saw second half, what (Hibernians) will bring next week" Stephen Bradley reacts to @ShamrockRovers' 3-0 first-leg win over their Maltese opponents #RTESoccer #UCL pic.twitter.com/yu9HcqEI5M — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 5, 2022

Rory Gaffney on return leg in Malta.

“The third goal was vital,” he said. “They nearly scored to make it 2-1 after I gave the ball away, but thankfully we were able to get the third goal and make it an easier tie next week.

“We want a run in Europe, it’s the next thing this team needs to do.”

The League of Ireland champions will take on Hibernians in the Maltese town of Paola on Tuesday July 12th, with a kick-off of 7pm Irish time. The match will be broadcast live on the RTE News Channel.

🎥 | GOAL! Rory Gaffney races to make it 3-0 to @ShamrockRovers 😃 A dream scoreline for the hosts in their @ChampionsLeague qualifier! 💫#LOI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/3XwpL7AyNx — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 5, 2022

