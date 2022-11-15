Cristiano Ronaldo & Piers Morgan: How to stream the full TalkTV interview in Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo & Piers Morgan interview: How to stream in Ireland.

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan interview is the football story on everyone’s lips this week, and below you’ll find how to stream it in Ireland.

So far, only snippets of the explosive conversation have been shared but from what we have seen, Ronaldo is intent on burning bridges with everyone connected with Manchester United.

The interview is scheduled to be broadcast in two parts later this week, but so far, Erik ten Hag, the Glazers, Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney and Ralf Rangnick are among those who have found out what Ronaldo thinks about them – and he’s unlikely to finish there.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming Ronaldo and Morgan’s chat in Ireland.

When is Piers Morgan’s interview with Cristiano Ronaldo airing?

The 90-minute interview will be broadcast in two parts, the first on the evening of Wednesday November 16th, before the conclusion is aired on Thursday November 17th.

Both broadcasts will get underway at 8pm.

"They didn't believe that something was going wrong." Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan he felt doubted by his Manchester United bosses when he told them his newborn daughter was sick.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Y2jDLFR62J — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

How can I stream it in Ireland?

The interview will be broadcast on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on TalkTV and while the channel isn’t available on Irish television, there is still a way to watch it.

It will be streamed live on the TalkTV YouTube channel, free of charge, as well as on the TalkTV app, which can be downloaded on mobile and tablet.

The TalkTV website will also be providing live coverage.

NEW: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why be blanked Gary Neville on the pitch and what he really thinks of Wayne Rooney.@cristiano | @GNev2 | @WayneRooney | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/9PtiHWb2ey — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

What do we know so far?

Via the Piers Morgan Uncensored Twitter account, the controversial host has been seeding out footage of the conversation since Sunday night.

In these, we have seen Ronaldo claim that Man United bosses didn’t believe him when he said that he couldn’t go on the club’s pre-season tour because his partner and baby daughter were ill.

He also claimed that he doesn’t respect Ten Hag as manager, while adding that Rangnick was not a coach, and that he had never heard of the German when he took over as interim manager last year.

Ex-teammates.

Former teammates have also been in the firing line, with Neville told that he isn’t a friend of Ronaldo’s after recent criticism, while the forward also made a comment about Rooney’s appearance.

Roy Keane, however, comes out of the interview glowingly, with Ronaldo saying that the Corkman was his “best captain ever”.

