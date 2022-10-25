Brazil legend Ronaldo opens up on his enduring love for Man United fans

Ronaldo reveals love for Manchester United fans.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has been speaking about his love for Man United fans, while recalling the warmth they showed towards him on a visit to Old Trafford in 2003.

Just months before his namesake Cristiano arrived for his first spell at United, the Old Trafford faithful were applauding another Ronaldo in the form of the man known as ‘The Phenomenon’.

Brazil legend Ronaldo gets ovation from Man United fans.

In April 2003, the Red Devils were trailing 3-1 to Real Madrid after the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final between the European giants.

What followed was an epic second leg at Old Trafford, which United eventually won 4-3 despite being 3-2 down midway through the second half thanks to a Ronaldo hat-trick for Los Blancos.

With his work done for the night, the striker was subbed off on 67 minutes, at which point he received a warm ovation from the home fans in recognition of an incredible performance.

Ronaldo: “It was a special night.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the now-46-year-old has been reflecting on that night when his hat-trick helped Madrid to a 6-5 aggregate victory.

“It was a special night,” he recalls. “I came away from that game in love with the United fans because I got that recognition after such a tough defeat for them and they did it as if it was normal.

“I have the photo in my house when I’m going off the pitch and you can see the supporters in the background applauding, it’s a lovely picture.”

The Phenomenon.

Anyone who was around for Ronaldo’s peak in 1990s and 2000s will know that the joy he brought to Old Trafford that night wasn’t anything new.

In the pre-Messi/Cristiano era, Ronaldo was football’s superstar, moulded at Brazilian side Cruzeiro, before announcing himself in Europe with PSV.

In his first season with the Dutch side, the teenager hit 35 goals, before going on to help Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid to major honours.

Ronaldo at the 2002 World Cup.

Most memorably of all, he scored eight goals at the 2002 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot as Brazil picked up their fifth and most recent crown.

This went some way to making up for the sadness of four years earlier, when Ronaldo played in the final defeat to France despite having suffered a convulsive fit in the lead-up to the game.

At the moment, Ronaldo is busy promoting The Phenomenon, a ZOOMSPORT feature documentary on his life and career.

