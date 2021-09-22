Ronald Koeman walks out of press conference without taking questions

Ronald Koeman walks out of press conference.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman left a press conference on Wednesday without fielding any questions from the gathered media.

Instead, the Dutchman read out a short, pre-prepared statement which pleaded for patience from the club’s supporters and the press.

Barcelona in disarray.

Koeman has overseen an indifferent start to the new campaign, with Barcelona languishing in eighth position in La Liga after two wins and two draws in their opening four games.

As well as that, Barca were humbled 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week as the debt-ridded club continues to adjust to life after Lionel Messi.

Ronald Koeman: We must ask for patience.

“The club, with me as coach, is in a situation of rebuilding,” began Koeman’s statement, ahead of Thursday’s La Liga trip to Cadiz.

“The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities and vice versa. This means that we, as a team, have to rebuild without being able to make any big money financial investments. This needs time.

“The young talents today could end up being the next big world stars, in just a few years.

“In order to reconstruct this team, it means that young players get opportunities like Xavi and Andres Iniesta had in their day. But we must ask for patience.

“Miracles cannot be expected.”

The young players to whom Koeman refer are the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Sergino Dest, all players filled with potential.

However, Koeman outlined how they can’t be expected to get results against the likes of Bayern Munich by saying: “European football is a good school for these young players but miracles cannot be expected in the Champions League.

“Last week’s defeat to Bayern Munich has to be seen with that perspective.”

After their their trip to Cadiz, Barca will host Levante on Sunday before attempting to get their Champions League campaign back on track with a visit to Benfica next Wednesday.

