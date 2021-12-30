Romelu Lukaku states that he is “not happy with the situation at Chelsea”

Romelu Lukaku unhappy at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku has stated that he is “not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” just four months after rejoining the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Belgian forward has conducted an interview with Sky in Italy in which he said, as quoted by renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano:

“Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. (Manager, Thomas) Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

The quotes are not likely to be welcomed by Chelsea supporters, who welcomed the striker back with open arms after he signed from Inter Milan for a reported £97.5 million back in August.

It’s fair to say that things haven’t gone as expected as injuries have led to the 28-year-old being absent for long periods.

Romelu Lukaku – The season so far.

Lukaku has managed to score just five Premier League goals, although two of those have come in his most recent games, a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on St. Stephen’s Day, followed by a 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Against Villa, in particular, supporters saw Lukaku at his brilliant best, with his 56th-minute header giving them a 2-1 lead, before he bulldozed his way through the opposition’s defence injury-time, winning a penalty from which Jorginho converted.

Thomas Tuchel: “Lukaku is super important for Chelsea.”

After that game, Tuchel was full of praise for his forward, telling reporters: “There’s no doubt that he’s super important. Every player is super important but Romelu will be a key player, nobody doubts that, but last time he started for us was in October and not because of quality or because we have any doubts that we are better without him starting.

“He was simply unlucky to get injured and after injury, while he was struggling to come back he caught Covid so he had again 10 days out and then suffered from symptoms.

“Now we put him on the pitch for 45 minutes, which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him, but we thought we can take the risk and be more offensive with him, and I’m happy of course that it went well for today.”

Lukaku states love for Inter.

In the aforementioned interview, Lukaku also stated that he still loves Inter Milan and that he will be back one day.

The comments are unlikely to go down well with Tuchel, who is sure to be asked about them ahead of this Sunday’s crucial Premier League encounter with Liverpool.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it looks like Lukaku has wasted no time in putting the feelers out for a move.

