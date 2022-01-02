Romelu Lukaku’s text exchange with ex-teammate as Chelsea future hangs in balance

Romelu Lukaku text emerges.

Romelu Lukaku sent a text to a former teammate, in which he says that he will be having a meeting on Monday, as the storm over his recent interview continues.

The Belgian forward was dropped from the Chelsea squad for their game against Liverpool on Sunday, after conducting an interview in which he pointed to his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku v Thomas Tuchel.

As well as that, he singled out Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, by saying: “Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Before Sunday’s match the German coach said that the comments were “very hard to understand” and he showed that by dropping the in-form Lukaku for one of Chelsea’s biggest games of the season.

As Lukaku stews over the fallout, he has been speaking with his former Everton teammate Tim Howard, with the goalkeeper sharing details of a text he received from the striker with NBC Sports.

🚨Romelu Lukaku to @TimHowardGK: “I can’t say too much. The situation is hot. I have another meeting on Monday. After that, I can say more” Tim Howard has been texting with Lukaku according to @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/jkktTiZuSD — Evan (@cfcevo2) January 2, 2022

Romelu Lukaku: “I can’t talk too much.”

“I can’t talk too much about it,” Lukaku said, according to Howard. “It’s very hot. There is another meeting on Monday. I can talk more after that.”

Lukaku and Howard shared the Goodison Park dressing room for three seasons between 2013 and 2016, after the former joined the club for an initial loan when he was still in his first spell at Chelsea.

He went on to score 87 goals in 166 appearances for the Merseyside outfit before a big-money move to Manchester United in 2017.

A after a mixed two-year spell at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old moved to Inter Milan, who he helped to Serie A success in 2020/21.

Romulu Lukaku pining for Milan.

Much of the subject matter of Lukaku’s recent interview was in reference to how much he misses his time in Milan, and he even went as far as saying that if Inter had offered him the right contract, he would still be there.

Instead, he rejoined Chelsea in August for a club record £97.5 million fee but in light of his recent comments and how Tuchel has reacted to them, it remains to be seen how much longer he will be there.

