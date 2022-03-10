Roman Abramovich sanctions – What it means for tickets, transfers and merchandise

Roman Abramovich sanctions.

Chelsea FC are this morning reeling from the news that owner Roman Abramovich has had sanctions imposed on him by the UK government.

The Russian oligarch’s planned sale of the club has now been put on hold, while no new ticket sales will be permitted, meaning that only season ticket holders will be permitted at upcoming matches.

Chelsea uncertainty.

‘Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said upon the announcement of the news.

“We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

“To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Roman Abramovich sanctions – what it means.

Chelsea’s next two home Premier League matches, against Newcastle United and Brentford, have reportedly sold out, making them the last games at Stamford Bridge with full attendances for the foreseeable future.

As well as that, no club merchandise can be sold and there is also a pause on new contracts for players and transfers in and out.

Chelsea are also prohibited from spending more than £20,000 on any away game travel, placing Champions League fixtures into uncertainty.

Boris Johnson quotes.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added this morning.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

Chelsea are due to travel to Norwich City tonight for a Premier League fixture which kicks off at 7.30 pm.

