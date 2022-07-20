Rodri makes handball admission from crucial win over Everton

Rodri makes handball admission.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted that his handball against Everton back in February could have resulted in a penalty.

The controversial incident occurred during City’s 1-0 Premier League win over the Toffees, which allowed them to open up a six-point gap at the top of the table over Liverpool, who were playing in the Carabao Cup final on the same weekend.

Rodri’s controversial handball.

Towards the end of the game, just minutes after Phil Foden opened the scoring, Rodri appeared to blatantly handball in the box but a penalty wasn’t given, even after a VAR check.

The Spaniard has now admitted that the decision could well have gone the other way, just days after he was seen inadvertently signing a poster of the incident while on Man City’s tour of the United States.

🗣 "It's a handball!" Micah Richards believes the decision to not award a penalty for Rodri's handball was 'ridiculous' and has 'cost Everton dearly' 🖐 pic.twitter.com/xqMY3n9KeB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

“It’s part of football.”

“I didn’t realise I was signing that,” Rodri told CBS Sports. “It was a picture and I just signed it. My missus sent me a photo of what I signed and I was like ‘what?!’

“It’s part of football. The problem in that game, they put the flag up so we were a bit confused. Maybe it was just offside… of course, now I see the image and the ball hits the part of the hand where you can say it’s a penalty.

“In that moment, I don’t know. I was praying, of course, that they didn’t give it because I remember it was a tough, tough game. Sometimes they give, sometimes they don’t. It’s like this.”

"I've seen the image. The ball is in the part of the hand that you can say it's a penalty." Rodri tells @jamesbenge Everton were unlucky not to get a penalty in Man City's key EPL win at Goodison Park in February. He accidentally signed a fan-poster of the moment in pre-season! pic.twitter.com/XbHDxsZap6 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 19, 2022

Fine margins.

Ultimately, City beat Liverpool to the league title by a single point, so had the penalty been given and they scored, it could indeed have have a pivotal effect on the title race.

Then again, as the saying goes, these incidents tend to even themselves out over a season, but there won’t be many Liverpool fans who agree with that sentiment in this case.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, Rodri