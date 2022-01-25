Roberto Lopes attracting transfer interest from European clubs after AFCON performances

Roberto Lopes becoming a transfer target.

Roberto Lopes is a transfer target for a number of European clubs, who have been impressed by his performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

That’s according to Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, who has watched his centre-back play a key role in Cape Verde’s progression to the last 16 of the competition.

Roberto Lopes impressing at AFCON.

Lopes qualifies to play for the island nation through his father and first received a call-up in 2019.

He has since gone on to establish himself in the starting XI and has helped his adopted country emerge from a tough-looking group at AFCON, conceding just two goals along the way.

The 29-year-old was particularly impressive in the final group game against hosts Cameroon, when he won the Man of the Match award for his performance in a creditable 1-1 draw, which effectively sealed Cape Verde’s place in the knockout stages.

Stephen Bradley reveals transfer interest.

“There have been a few teams that have really liked him,” Bradley said the defender. “If they make that call to us, it’s a conversation we’ll have to have with the club and with Pico.

“That’s from the stage he’s on; he’s performing and is getting recognised. There has been interest from European clubs but there haven’t been any official requests. He’s performed well and is going to have that interest.”

Lopes v Mane.

Lopes faces arguably his biggest test of the tournament so far on Tuesday afternoon when Cape Verde come up against Senegal and the unquestionable talents of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

While the task may appear daunting, Bradley is sure that Pico will take it in his stride.

“I think he just has to play his normal game against Senegal, not get wrapped up in who he is against and what he’s against.

“I think Pico does that really well; he focuses on what he can bring to the game. You can’t affect what others are going to bring to the game. I’ve been talking to him, he’s calm and he’s enjoying it.”

Sky Sports will be broadcasting Cape Verde v Senegal on Tuesday, with the game kicking off at 4 pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: afcon, roberto lopes, Shamrock Rovers