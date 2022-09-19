Appointment of Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton could benefit Irish players

Roberto De Zerbi could help Irish players.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, with the Italian taking over from Graham Potter.

Ten days after Potter’s move to Chelsea was confirmed, Brighton issued a statement to confirm that De Zerbi was their new man.

Brighton statement.

The 42-year-old most recently managed Shakhtar Donetsk, having previously been in charge of a number of clubs in Italy.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach on a four-year contract, subject to the granting of a work permit,” began Brighton’s statement on Sunday night.

“The 43-year-old Italian agreed final contractual terms with the club late on Sunday afternoon, having first met Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and David Weir in London earlier this week.

“He flew into Sussex for the first time on Friday night and watched a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.”

Roberto De Zerbi.

Much like Potter, De Zerbi is known to prefer attack-minded football based on possession and attractive build-up play.

His greatest managerial achievement arguably came at Sassuolo, who he guided to two consecutive eighth-place Serie A finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Perhaps most importantly from an Irish point of view, De Zerbi has been hailed for putting his trust in youth.

Irish players.

Brighton is currently home to a number of young Irish talents, with 17-year-old U21 star Evan Ferguson appearing to be closest to a first team breakthrough.

The former Bohemians youngsters made his Premier League debut against Burnley in February of this year and was named by Potter in the matchday squad on 17 occasions in the top flight last season.

More recently, he got on the scoresheet in a Carabao Cup first round victory over Forest Green Rovers, with fellow Irish youngsters Andrew Moran and James Furlong both involved in the build-up to his goal.

All three will hope to gain more minutes under De Zerbi as the season progresses, while the Italian is also sure to be keeping an eye on his homeland, where Aaron Connolly is on loan at Venezia.

If De Zerbi puts as much faith in youth as he has done in the past, then Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and U21 boss Jim Crawford will be among those giving nods of approval.

