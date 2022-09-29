Roberto Carlos names two current Man United players he would like to play with

Roberto Carlos on admiration for Man United players.

Roberto Carlos has named Manchester United pair Casemiro and Fred as the two current Brazil players who he would like to play alongside.

The duo were given the nod by the Brazil legend, as he promoted the upcoming documentary Brazil 2002: The Real Story, which is based around the nation’s victory at the 2002 World Cup.

Roberto Carlos on Man United pair.

“Casemiro, Fred,” answered the former full-back when asked which of the 2022 Selecao side he would like to play with. “They are players who will cover for me because I’m very offensive.”

Carlos’ admiration for Fred may come as a surprise to some Red Devils fans, with the midfielder being much-maligned since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2018.

However, back in his homeland, both he and Casemiro are seen as key to Brazil’s chances of winning the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

🇧🇷 Casemiro

🇧🇷 Fred Roberto Carlos reveals the current Brazilian players he would have liked to play alongside pic.twitter.com/nEmAX7HoEe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2022

Fred and Casemiro.

The pair form the preferred midfield duo of national team coach Tite and while they’re obviously familiar with each other, United fans are yet to really see what they can do as a pair since Casemiro joined the club in the summer.

They have only played one full game together for the club, which was a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, with the pairing of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen currently being preferred at the base of United’s midfield.

Brazil 2002.

For Carlos, it was the likes of Gilberto Silva and Kleberson who were doing the heavy lifting as Brazil won their most recent of five World Cups in Japan and South Korea 20 years ago.

The ex-Real Madrid star is an executive producer on the upcoming film, alongside fellow squad member Juliano Belletti.

The 90-minute documentary is said to include “unseen archive material shot during the tournament by Juliano Belletti, which forms the backbone of the story.”

The footage is combined with interviews with the team to provide insight into one of the World Cup’s most memorable triumphs.

“Brazil’s achievement, winning all seven matches we played, was incredible,” said Carlos about the film. “We were right at the top of our game. Juliano’s footage is incredible and really captures the highs, the lows and the raw emotion – a personal record of what promised to be a very special tournament.”

