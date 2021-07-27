Roberto Carlos doubles down on Luke Shaw admiration with latest glowing comments

Roberto Carlos continues to praise Luke Shaw.

After his performances at Euro 2020, membership of the Luke Shaw fan club has increased significantly and it appears that Roberto Carlos is a leading member.

Shaw had a brilliant tournament, registering three assists and contributing to four clean sheets as England made their way to the final, before putting the icing on cake by scoring the opening goal of that Wembley showpiece against Italy.

Roberto Carlos: “Luke Shaw was the best player at the tournament.”

Granted, England were ultimately defeated but Brazilian legend Carlos is continuing to shower the left-back with praise.

The World Cup winner has emphatically stated that Shaw was “the best player in the tournament” in a newly-published interview with GQ magazine, adding: “He has to keep it up; he has to continue playing like that. That’s important.”

“Shawberto Carlos.”

Coming from one of the most-celebrated left-backs of all time, that’s pretty high praise and although Shaw missed out on a place in the official Uefa Team of the Tournament, Carlos’ words of encouragement are sure to be valued by the Manchester United man.

Throughout Euro 2020, England fans and players alike had plenty of fun with the “Shawberto Carlos” nickname that was bestowed upon Shaw and the acclaim is even more deserved when you consider that the defender played England’s final three matches with broken ribs after picking up an injury against Germany in the last 16.

😂 "Shawberto Carlos" is really taking off in the England camp [@England] pic.twitter.com/IhGQf8kXJC — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 5, 2021

Roberto Carlos was an icon of football.

Little did Shaw know that Carlos was watching him closely throughout Euro 2020 and acknowledged his performances on Instagram after the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

Carlos was an icon of football around the turn of the millennium, known for his dead ball prowess and his marauding runs down the left wing.

Along with winning the 2002 World Cup with his country, Carlos was a three-time Champions League winner during his time at Real Madrid and he also finished second to his compatriot Ronaldo in the voting for the 1997 Fifa World Player of the Year Award.

Shaw won’t have time to bask in all this eulogising though as he aims to regain full fitness in time for Man United’s opening Premier League fixture at home to Leeds United on August 14th.

