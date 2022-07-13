Robbie Savage hails son Charlie’s Man United performance in self-deprecating post

Charlie Savage hailed by father.

Robbie Savage has hailed the performance of his son Charlie in Manchester United’s 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The youngster played the second half of the pre-season friendly win, as new manager Erik ten Hag looked to give minutes to as many of his stars as possible ahead of the new season.

Robbie Savage praises Charlie on Twitter.

Savage Jr. put in an impressive display, showing confidence on the ball while maintaining discipline in the centre of midfield alongside fellow academy graduate Zidane Iqbal.

It was enough to have his dad fawning over his performance, as Robbie, a former Man United trainee himself, took to Twitter to express his pride in his son.

‘So so proud @charliesavage84, thought you were terrific,’ Savage Sr. wrote. ‘A Maradona turn on edge of your own box, who did you get that from? Finally a Savage that can play!’

So so proud @charliesavage84 , thought you were terrific, a maradona turn on edge of your own box 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ who did you get that from 😂😂 finally a savage that can play ❤️🔥 @ManUtd — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 12, 2022

Charlie Savage ambition.

The ambition for Charlie will be to become a Man United regular, something his dad never achieved, despite being part of the famous FA Youth Cup-winning team of 1992, alongside the likes of Gary Neville and David Beckham.

The now-BT Sport commentator still carved out a good career in the game, playing for the likes of Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, with whom he won the League Cup in 2000. He also racked up 39 caps for Wales between 1995 and 2004.

This isn’t the first time that the former midfielder has gushed over his son publicly, as he was was on commentary duty when Charlie made is senior debut for United in a Champions League match against Young Boys last December.

"Coming on for Man Utd, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata…" "Wow, I never believed I'd say those words, what a proud day!" A lovely moment as @RobbieSavage8 introduces his son for his Man Utd debut ❤️#UCL pic.twitter.com/4NLKC4BTgv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Proud father.

As the then-18-year-old prepared to come on as a substitute alongside academy teammate Iqbal, it was left to dad Robbie to announce his arrival to the football-watching public.

“Coming on for Manchester United, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata,” he began. ““Wow. I never believed I’d ever say those words here at Manchester United. What a proud day for my boy after all the hard work and the… ya know…

“What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for that boy there, Charlie Savage. So proud of him. It’s just an amazing moment for him.”

Savage and his teammates have now landed in Australia for their next leg of their pre-season tour, where they face matches against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Love to see it 🔥 @charliesavage84 , confident and brave on edge of your own box against the best player in premier league ❤️ Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/sbkdA2824l — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 12, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Charlie Savage, Manchester United, robbie savage