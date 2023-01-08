Robbie Keane being considered for League One managerial job

Robbie Keane being considered for Portsmouth job.

Robbie Keane is being considered for the vacant managerial role at Portsmouth, Sky Sports News is reporting on Sunday afternoon.

The former Ireland captain is reportedly one of the names being considered by the Fratton Park hierarchy, as they look to replace Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth job.

Cowley was sacked last week, before Simon Bassey was placed in caretaker charge for the 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Keane was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for that match, as he watched his former side knock out the club with which he is being linked.

Portsmouth are currently 13th in the League One table, nine points outside the play-off places, meaning that promotion this season would be a tall ask if Keane was to be placed in charge.

Robbie Keane experience.

The 42-year-old’s managerial experience is limited, having first entered the dugout as a temporary player/manager for Indian side ATK in March 2018.

In November of that year, the Dubliner was appointed assistant manager to Mick McCarthy, after his former Ireland boss returned to the national team for a second stint in charge.

Keane would go on to juggle the role with a similar one at Middlesbrough, where he worked under former Spurs teammate Jonathan Woodgate.

His time on Teeside would end in June 2020, just months after he also stopped working with the Ireland set-up after new international manager Stephen Kenny decided not to keep him on.

BREAKING: Robbie Keane is one of the names being considered to be the next manager of Portsmouth. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/b5XnpVsoZn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2023

Uefa role.

Keane’s time of late has largely been spent working for Uefa in an advisory role, where he helps to develop football across Europe.

He also works as a technical observer for European football’s governing body at major tournaments.

Other names reportedly in the frame for the Portsmouth job include Chris Wilder, Lee Bowyer and Liam Manning, all of whom would have the edge over Keane when it comes to experience in club management.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, robbie keane