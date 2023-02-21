Robbie Keane backs Liverpool to save season by winning Champions League

Robbie Keane backs Liverpool to win Champions League.

Robbie Keane has backed Liverpool to salvage a below-par season by winning the Champions League.

The Dubliner’s former club have reached three of the last five Champions League Finals, and will hope that by beating Real Madrid on Tuesday night, they can catapult themselves towards another one.

The Reds are enduring arguably their their worst domestic campaign under the management of Jurgen Klopp, but Keane has explained how he feels they can still make this season a success.

Robbie Keane on Liverpool’s chances of success.

“They are not in great form in the Premier League, but I really believe Liverpool have an opportunity to go and win the Champions League,” the former Ireland captain told Pundit Arena, via Betway.

“Can they do it while underperforming domestically? Absolutely. The way they play certainly suits the Champions League and they have shown their quality in Europe over the past few years.

“Looking at them and Chelsea, neither of them have suddenly become bad teams. Liverpool were runners-up last season and Chelsea won the competition the year before.

“Sometimes when you’re not doing so well in the league, a different competition is good for a team. It gives them a welcome change and can give a team a different mindset. That could be the case this year.

“Of course, Real Madrid are a difficult hurdle to get past for Liverpool. They have won five of the last nine Champions Leagues, while Carlo Ancelotti has won four as a manager. They have experience and knowhow in abundance. But the Reds can still make a success of this season.”

Hitting form.

Keane has experience playing in the Champions League for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and scored in back-to-back matches as the Merseyside club topped their group in the 2008/09 season.

Liverpool have hit form just at the right time ahead of their two-legged clash with Real Madrid, after they beat both Everton and Newcastle in the league.

Already out of both domestic cup competitions, Liverpool supporters will hope that Keane’s prediction comes true, and they go on to lift the Champions League trophy in Istanbul, just as they did in 2005.

