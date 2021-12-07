Robbie Keane’s influence on Man United coach Kieran McKenna

Robbie Keane’s influence on Kieran McKenna.

Robbie Keane was influential in helping Kieran McKenna settle in England, when the young footballer first travelled over from Fermanagh.

Now working as a coach under his third manager manager at Manchester United, McKenna first crossed the Irish Sea when he was offered trials at Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 14.

Kieran McKenna encountered Robbie Keane at Spurs.

Injuries put paid to McKenna’s playing career early on but he holds fond memories of his time in North London, when he was guided by ex-Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane.

“Having Robbie Keane and some other really good characters around the first team meant making that step up was a little bit easier because there were good players and good role models in that group,” McKenna has previously stated to The Irish News.

“Robbie was really good. He was very tough with all the young players who came up to train with the first team because his standards are so high.”

Kieran McKenna: “Keane was a really good person.”

“He’s such a competitor that he wanted to win every day at training and he didn’t accept anything else but for me that was fantastic because that’s the mindset I wanted to have so I just enjoyed training with him and learning from him when I had the opportunity.

“He was a really good person off the pitch as well. People like him and Ledley King were especially great with the young lads who came up and Robbie was one of the best.”

There were times during his spell at Tottenham when McKenna, now 35, felt that he was on the verge of getting some first team opportunities but by the time he turned 20, a chronic hip problem began to take its toll.

McKenna began working with Tottenham’s under-18 side, which featured the likes of Andros Townsend, Ryan Mason and Harry Kane, before he was plucked by Manchester United to coach their own under-18 side.

From there he was promoted to the first team coaching staff under Jose Mourinho in 2018, before being kept on board by the Portuguese manager’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While his former colleague Michael Carrick has departed the club in the wake of Solskjaer’s recent dismissal, McKenna remains on the staff of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

On Tuesday, the German coach confirmed the appointments of two members of his backroom team in the form of assistant manager Chris Armas and sports psychologist Sascha Lense.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kieran mckenna, Manchester United, robbie keane