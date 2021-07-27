“One thing I can say about Robbie is he is absolutely committed to Irish football.”

Robbie Keane has received an apology from the FAI over confusion regarding his role within the association.

The Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer is still on the payroll at Abbotstown, receiving a reported salary of €250,000 per year, despite no longer having a defined role in the international set-up.

Keane came into the fold as part of Mick McCarthy’s coaching team in November 2018, signing a four-year contract with the FAI.

However, when Stephen Kenny took the managerial reins in April 2020, he opted not to include the former international captain among his staff.

Keane is said to have been unhappy with the communication of the situation and FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has now revealed that the ex-Spurs man has since received an apology.

Hill, who joined the FAI in October last year, said: “I think it is fair to say the situation around Robbie initially was not of his making.

“I personally don’t believe the association handled that situation particularly well. For that I was happy to apologise to Robbie in our conversations. We are hopeful to have a position to communicate to you in the next few weeks.”

Over the course of Euro 2020 earlier this summer, Keane was seen acting as a technical observer for Uefa and Hill added that this offered the pair some opportunities to clear the air as they met up throughout the tournament.

“We also had a good long chat in London around the Euros, where actually we saw Robbie interacting well with some key UEFA people and representing Ireland very well,” Hill said.

“One thing I can say about Robbie is he is absolutely committed to Irish football.”

Fresh coaching faces for Stephen Kenny.

During his time on the Ireland coaching staff, Keane also worked as an assistant manager to Jonathan Woodgate at EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. He left this role in June 2020.

Kenny is now assisted by former international Keith Andrews and Chelsea’s Champions League-winning coach Anthony Barry, with Dean Kiely recently coming on board as goalkeeping coach.

Ireland face three crucial World Cup qualifiers in September, starting with a trip to Portugal before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

