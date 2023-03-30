Robbie Keane recalls own experience of the pressure Evan Ferguson is under

Robbie Keane hails Evan Ferguson.

Robbie Keane has heaped praise on Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, as someone who knows all about the pressure of being Ireland’s supposed next big thing.

Ferguson has burst on to the Premier League seen this season in a way that hasn’t really been seen in an Irish striker since Keane himself in the late 1990s.

Robbie Keane.

After doing the business in the second tier for Wolverhampton Wanderers, a 19-year-old Keane moved to Coventry City, where he scored 12 goals in his first top flight season.

So far this campaign, the 18-year-old Ferguson has seven goals in all competitions for Brighton, and has broken into the Ireland team just like Keane did at a similar age 25 years ago.

Keane’s talents ultimately went beyond anyone’s expectations, as he went on to smash Ireland’s goalscoring record with 68 strikes, and like the rest of the country, he’s glad that there might finally be a successor to his crown.

Robbie Keane on Evan Ferguson.

“The emergence of Evan Ferguson has been great to watch,” Keane told Betway.

“It’s a big thing for Ireland to have someone who is playing on a regular basis for a top-10 Premier League club. I’ve always said that we need to have our best players playing in the best leagues if we want to achieve something, and Evan is doing that at a wonderful club like Brighton.

“He’s got huge potential and a real chance of fulfilling that because he seems to be so level-headed and has clearly been managed well.

“We’ve seen that he can score goals too, and as a nation we’ve been crying out for someone who can do that on a regular basis.”

Pressure.

With expectation comes pressure though, and if anyone can relate to how Ferguson is feeling, it’s Keane, as he went on:

“Hopefully he can be the man to take that responsibility for Ireland going forward, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on him.

“He’s a young kid and I know what it’s like to have pressure at that stage of your career. I was lucky enough to overcome it and score many goals. Evan’s his own person and his own player, and I think he’s got something special.”

After playing twice in the recent international window, Ferguson now has four caps for his country, and opened his goalscoring account in last week’s friendly against Latvia.

