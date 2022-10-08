Robbie Keane on the Erling Haaland trait he admires most

Robbie Keane on Erling Haaland.

Robbie Keane has stated that Erling Haaland’s love for scoring goals is what he admires most about the prolific Norwegian.

Haaland’s lightning start to his Manchester City career has seen him become the most talked-about footballer on the planet, as his knack for scoring goals continues to defy belief.

The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals in just 12 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, while three hat-tricks in the opening eight games of the Premier League season have helped him soar to the top of the goalscoring charts.

Speaking on Soccer AM on Saturday morning, Keane hailed Haaland’s awareness around the six-yard box and his ability to sniff out a chance that other strikers might miss.

Robbie Keane: “He’s unbelievable.”

“He’s always in the six-yard box, always between the posts,” said the former Ireland captain. “As soon as you see Kevin De Bruyne getting the ball, you have to make those runs.

“Someone like him, I don’t think you can teach that because he’s got “the sniff” inside the box. He’s just unbelievable.”

Keane was speaking just days after Haaland scored three goals in a 6-3 demolition of Manchester United, the third consecutive occasion he has scored a hat-trick for Man City at home in the league.

The former Tottenham man went on to highlight Haaland’s love for scoring goals and his devastating ability to do so without needing to be heavily involved in the build-up play.

Erling Haaland.

“What I love about him is that you can tell he loves scoring goals, that’s the difference,” Keane continued. “A lot of strikers run away from the goal, he’s always running towards the goal.

“Look at the Man United game. In the first half, he had five or six touches and it didn’t matter. You knew he’d get chances to score. God knows how many goals he’ll get this season.”

Haaland already looks on course to beat the Premier League record for most goals in a season, which is jointly-held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with 34.

However, both of those men achieved their feats in a 42-game season, with Mo Salah’s record of 31 in 2017/18 being the most for a 38-game campaign.